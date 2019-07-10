British GP: What you need to know

After an awesome Austrian GP, Formula 1 heads to Silverstone for one of the biggest sporting events of 2019 - the iconic British GP.

Get ready for the highlight of the motorsport summer. Sky Sports F1 will have the most extensive coverage from the showpiece weekend with insight from pundits and experts including Jenson Button, Martin Brundle and Damon Hill.

It's not one to be missed, and there's plenty of reasons why the British GP is one of the most anticipated weekends of the season for fans - with another bumper crowd expected this year - as well as the grid's stars.

The track, which is steeped in history having staged the first world championship race in 1950, features one of the most thrilling combinations of high-speed corners of the season and is frequently described as a drivers' favourite.

There aren't many who take a shine to Silverstone as much as Lewis Hamilton, with the world champion - who will be cheered on by his adoring home faithful - looking to become the first driver to win the British GP six times this weekend.

Lando Norris and George Russell join Hamilton as the UK drivers on the British GP grid this year.

What are the teams and drivers saying?

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes: "It has become the most anticipated event of the year for me and the one I enjoy the most. The fans are really what make the weekend and the atmosphere what it is."

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari: "Racing at Silverstone is something special for all the drivers because it's such a cool track. There are a lot of fast sections. It is also very technical, especially in the first part of the track with the new corners. There is one of the most epic corner sequences in Formula 1 on this circuit, with Maggotts, Becketts and Chapel leading onto the Hangar Straight. I think every driver enjoys that part and I certainly do. We won there last year and it is also the place where Ferrari took its first race win in Formula 1 a long way back, so there is plenty of history there for all of us at Ferrari."

Lando Norris, McLaren: "Going to my first home race as an F1 driver means quite a lot to me. I've done a lot of racing there before in the junior formulae but having a home race in Formula 1 is totally different. I can't wait to see all the fans dressed in papaya, experience the atmosphere and enjoy the weekend. The track itself is fast, fun and good for overtaking, and I enjoyed my weekend there in F2 last year, especially when I overtook two cars going through Turns 16 and 17. Hopefully we'll be able to do something similar this weekend. The most important objective from the weekend is that we keep up the good work and keep pushing as hard as we can for those points."

3:43 Lando Norris speaks to Sky Sports News about this season and his future after securing an early renewal for F1 2020. Lando Norris speaks to Sky Sports News about this season and his future after securing an early renewal for F1 2020.

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari: "We do not expect Silverstone to suit our car particularly well, but at every race, we have seen that the balance of power can change, often unexpectedly. For the British Grand Prix we are bringing a further small aerodynamic modification as we continue to push hard on the development of our car. This weekend will be a useful opportunity for us to see if the work we have carried out recently means that we can be closer to our main competitors, on tracks with specific characteristics."

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault: "Silverstone will always be a special one for me, as it's where I made my Formula 1 debut in 2011. I've always loved Silverstone, it's a pretty epic track. It just has this nice flow to it, it's all very high-speed and a great venue for Formula 1. You get a real buzz on every lap as there's a lot of brave corners to get right. The British Grand Prix is a race I always get very excited about! The British fans are amongst the most passionate and that creates a really cool, electric atmosphere."

What's coming up on Sky F1 and when's the race?

Sky Sports F1 is the only place to be this weekend and our key times are:

Qualifying starts at 2pm on Saturday, July 13 with build-up from 1pm

The Race starts at 2.10pm on Sunday, July 14 with build-up from 12.30pm

We'll kick off coverage from Silverstone with The F1 Show live from out on the track from 4.30pm in a show featuring special challenges and interviews with drivers in front of the fans.

You can also enjoy an uninterrupted feast of a Friday - we'll be live from Silverstone from 9.30am-5pm - ahead of our qualifying and race shows on Saturday and Sunday which will include several must-watch features:

Lewis Hamilton and Martin Brundle's helicopter guide to Silverstone

Stock car racing with George Russell and Robert Kubica

Hill and Herbert remember the drama and controversy of the 1995 British GP

And lots, lots more…

Plus, that's not all. In the premiere of a special programme on Saturday teatime after the track action has finished, we pay tribute to F1's longest-serving team boss in Sir Frank: Celebrating 50 years.

Follow that!

After eight Mercedes victories to start the season, F1 2019's formbook was thrown out of the window at a thrilling Austria weekend, when Max Verstappen took a magnificent victory for Red Bull following a controversial late-race overtake on Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

2:27 Max Verstappen overtakes Charles Leclerc to take the lead in Austria as the two bang wheels inside of Turn Three. Max Verstappen overtakes Charles Leclerc to take the lead in Austria as the two bang wheels inside of Turn Three.

In fact, while Mercedes will still be the team to beat and have a brilliant record at Silverstone, they were nowhere near that Spielberg battle and Ferrari have claimed two of the last three pole positions this season.

It was also the Scuderia who won this race last year, as Sebastian Vettel out-paced Mercedes following Hamilton's first-lap collision with Kimi Raikkonen,

Will Hamilton make history this weekend?

