Lando Norris takes Johnny Herbert out for a spin, and beaches McLaren

He's enjoying a superb rookie season and has the potential to be Britain's next big F1 star - but Lando Norris isn't immune to mistakes. Especially when Sky F1's Johnny Herbert is the passenger!

Norris took Johnny, the 1995 British GP winner, out for a hot lap at Silverstone in a McLaren supercar on Thursday, and we thought this would be an insightful track guide from one of F1 2019's form drivers.

But the pair didn't complete this lap, with Norris beaching the McLaren in the gravel after a spin!

Johnny got his shovel out in an attempt to help...

Watch the hilarious video above!

