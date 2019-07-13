Valtteri Bottas says it's 'special' to beat Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone

1:05 Valtteri Bottas beat Lewis Hamilton to British GP pole by six-thousandths of a second, with Charles Leclerc just behind in an extremely close and tense Silverstone qualifying. Valtteri Bottas beat Lewis Hamilton to British GP pole by six-thousandths of a second, with Charles Leclerc just behind in an extremely close and tense Silverstone qualifying.

Valtteri Bottas says his British GP pole feels "special" as he knows how difficult it is to beat home favourite Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone.

Bottas pipped Hamilton by just six-thousandths of a second in an enthralling qualifying, denying his Mercedes team-mate a seventh career pole at the famous Northamptonshire circuit and a fifth in a row.

"It feels good really good and it reminds you why you do this," said an elated Bottas, who had never even qualified in the top three at Silverstone before Saturday.

He added to Sky F1: "It's a difficult track to beat Lewis - everyone knows that, he knows it, I know it.

"That's what makes it quite special."

Bottas' track record, set on his first flying lap in Q3, was eventually enough for pole after Hamilton made an error at Brooklands on his first effort, and was then unable to make up the time.

He will now hope to keep Hamilton, who he trails by 31 points in the championship, and a fast Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari at bay in Sunday's race.

"It was not easy today and I think everyone was making mistakes here and there, but the lap was good enough," said the Finn. "I'm really pleased.

"That was the first part but the most important bit is tomorrow. I'm sure Lewis is not going to give up on the win and Ferraris are going to be in the mix. It should be a fun race tomorrow, I'm here to win, not come second or third."

Verdict from the Sky F1 pundits

Jenson Button: "It's great to see a challenge for Lewis this weekend. I'm sure it's not exactly what the British fans would like to see here but we all love a challenge and it's great to have them both on the front row.

"Leclerc - great lap, pretty close to the front there and it makes for a great race tomorrow."

Paul Di Resta: "I think Bottas has looked more in control all weekend so far, to be honest. He put in a very good lap that put Lewis up against it."

