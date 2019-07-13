Lewis Hamilton beaten by Valtteri Bottas to British GP pole position

2:50 Sky F1's Anthony Davidson looks at how Valtteri Bottas beat teammate Lewis Hamilton to pole position for the British GP. Sky F1's Anthony Davidson looks at how Valtteri Bottas beat teammate Lewis Hamilton to pole position for the British GP.

Lewis Hamilton admitted he was "not good enough" in British GP qualifying after his run of Silverstone poles was ended by Mercedes team-mate and title rival Valtteri Bottas.

For the fourth time this year, but the first time since May, it was Bottas who headed an all-Mercedes front row as the Finn edged out to Hamilton by a mere six thousandths of a second.

Hamilton found himself on the backfoot from the start of Q3 when a small error under braking for Brooklands cost him a stronger opening lap time.

The Englishman, who congratulated Bottas, said: "Ultimately not good enough. We had worked really hard through the session but it just got a little bit away from us.

"Sacrificed a lap in Q2 which would have helped get a reading of how the car was but we didn't end up doing that and then at the end I had the mistake on the first lap and the second lap one just wasn't really that great.

"But fair play to Valtteri, he did the job, but it's a long race. We've got a great crowd here so hopefully I can do something good for them tomorrow."

Asked if the early error had ultimately made the difference, Hamilton replied: "It doesn't really matter at the end of the day, you cant go back, you can only move forwards. Valtteri did the job so congratulations to him."

Hamilton targets stronger Sunday

Bottas' fourth pole of F1 2019 - more than any other driver - puts him in the perfect position to try and close Hamilton's 31-point championship lead in Sunday's race.

Both drivers will start on the medium-compound tyres, whereas third-placed Charles Leclerc is on the softs, after Mercedes and Ferrari took different strategy approaches to Q2, when the top-10 lock in their tyre choices for the start of the race.

And after a strong long run on the medium compound in Friday practice, Hamilton is feeling optimistic in the W10's race pace.

"It's a long race tomorrow so I have to try and see how we can work the position I'm in to try to progress forwards," said Hamilton.

"The long run was good so I hope that I'm able to utilise the tyre advantage we have starting on the mediums and do a good job tomorrow."

