British GP: Charles Leclerc hopes strategy allows him to fight Mercedes

Charles Leclerc is pinning hopes on Ferrari's "audacious" British GP tyre strategy giving Mercedes an immediate headache in Sunday's race at Silverstone

Despite topping Q2 in a strong qualifying performance for the 21-year-old, Leclerc eventually qualified third behind Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton - although just 0.079s covered the grid's leading three drivers.

"We are very, very close to them, it's a shame we missed out on pole position by eight hundredths but they were quicker today," Leclerc told Sky F1.

Team boss Mattia Binotto described Leclerc's lap as "stupendous" on a day Sebastian Vettel struggled to sixth in the sister car.

Still, Mercedes' front-row lockout makes the world championship leaders are favourites for victory on Sunday - unless Leclerc can take control of the race from the second row at the start.

In a repeat from Austria, Ferrari start on softer tyres than their direct competitors in a compound that should give Leclerc an initial grip advantage.

"We did an audacious choice of tyre for the start, softer than our opponents," said the Monegasque. "I will give it everything and hopefully gain some positions at the first few corners."

Binotto said the move "was planned in order to add in another variable" into the race.

"We are well aware this will be a long race during which tyre wear will be a factor for everyone, but our hope is that we have found the right set-up to also allow us to go well over a long stint," he added.

And although the move almost-certainly means Leclerc will have to pit before the Mercedes and Red Bull cars, the youngster says Ferrari have faith in their decision.

"Seeing the race simulations I don't think there's much difference between the two tyres. I don't think it's night and day, to be honest.

"If we can overtake them at the start, we might have a chance."

F1 2019 heads to Silverstone for the big event of the motorsport summer. Join Sky Sports F1 for extensive coverage across the weekend - the race starts at 2.10pm. Find out more here to watch all the season live.