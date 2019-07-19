Jenson Button reunited with title-winning Brawn car in Sky F1 special

5:50 Jenson Button gets back on the track in his 2009 World Championship winning Brawn GP car Jenson Button gets back on the track in his 2009 World Championship winning Brawn GP car

A world champion and his title-winning car, reunited. Watch an emotional feature as Sky F1's Jenson Button drives his famous Brawn GP 001 for the first time since winning his 2009 championship.

Brawn will go down in F1 history as the only team to enjoy a 100 per cent record in terms of titles, becoming the ultimate one-season wonder by securing a drivers' and constructors' double, with Button top of the standings.

And 10 years on, Button was reunited with the car that he drove to six victories during that epic season, all under the watching eye of the team's owner and now-F1 managing director, Ross Brawn.

Button drove the Brawn car around Silverstone ahead of the British GP, and Sky F1 were there to cover every corner and hear his reactions.

"Very, very emotional to drive," he said, reporting to Ross on the pit-wall like old times. "There really is nothing better than this."

And it was an incredible moment for Brawn, too.

"It's special seeing it out there," he admitted. "The fact that we'll never relive that era again, it really does bring some emotions back."

