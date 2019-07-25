Mercedes go white for German GP with special retro F1 livery

Mercedes have unveiled their one-off commemorative livery for the German GP - a retro white combined with their usual silver.

The new look had been teased all week by the world championship leaders and was presented in full in the Hockenheim paddock on Thursday, with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas set to run in the colours throughout the weekend.

Mercedes are celebrating two special milestones in Germany - 125 years of its involvement in motorsport as well their 200th Formula 1 start as a manufacturer team in the championship.

The front of the W10 has been tweaked as a nod to its original racing origins with a predominantly white approach, red numbers, and old-style sponsor logos.

But the special German GP livery then blends with the usual paint scheme of the car, the 'modern' silver.

"In 1894, the world's first car race was held from Paris to Rouen and the winning machine had at its heart an engine manufactured to the design of Gottlieb Daimler," said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

"It was the start of a great motorsport tradition that continues to this day and we are incredibly proud to write the next chapter in this legacy."

Mercedes are currently 164 points ahead of Ferrari in the championship, while Hamilton is 39 points clear of Bottas in the drivers' standings.

Sky Sports F1's German GP schedule

Friday, July 26

9.45am: German GP Practice One build-up

10am: German GP Practice One (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event until 11am)

1.45pm: German GP Practice Two build-up

2pm: German GP Practice Two

4pm: German GP: The Story So Far

Saturday, July 27

10.45am,: German GP Practice Three build-up

11am: German GP Practice Three

1pm: German GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: GERMAN GP QUALIFYING (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

4.30pm: The F1 Show (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

7.30pm: IndyCar Mid-Ohio Qualifying

Sunday, July 28

11.20am: Porsche Supercup

12.30pm: German GP: Pit Lane Live (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

1.30pm: German GP: On The Grid (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

2.10pm: THE GERMAN GRAND PRIX LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

4pm: German GP Paddock Live (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

5pm: German GP: The Notebook (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

5.30pm: German GP Highlights (Simulcast on Sky One)

6.30pm: German GP Race Replay

8.30pm: IndyCar Mid-Ohio Race

Watch the German GP live only on Sky Sports this weekend. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live