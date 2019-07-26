German GP: Bus takes out F1's Hockenheim start lights

It proved to be a literal case of ‘lights out’ at the German GP on Thursday after a coach crashed into Hockenheim’s start lights!

A bus which was preparing to collect fans to take them on a lap of the famous track misjudgement its clearance approaching the gantry above the grid and smashed into the five lights which are used to signal the start of a race.

Nobody was hurt in the incident and the system was replaced ahead of Friday's opening practice session at Hockenheim.

F1 track infrastructure has already been in the news this year after a similarly bizarre incident at the Azerbaijan GP in April.

A recovery truck hit a bridge which runs over the Baku street track with its cane, as the vehicle returned George Russell's broken-down Williams to the pit lane.

Sky Sports F1's German GP schedule

Friday, July 26

10am: German GP Practice One (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event until 11am)

1.45pm: German GP Practice Two build-up

2pm: German GP Practice Two

4pm: German GP: The Story So Far

Saturday, July 27

10.45am,: German GP Practice Three build-up

11am: German GP Practice Three

1pm: German GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: GERMAN GP QUALIFYING (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

4.30pm: The F1 Show (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

7.30pm: IndyCar Mid-Ohio Qualifying

Sunday, July 28

11.20am: Porsche Supercup

12.30pm: German GP: Pit Lane Live (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

1.30pm: German GP: On The Grid (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

2.10pm: THE GERMAN GRAND PRIX LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

4pm: German GP Paddock Live (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

5pm: German GP: The Notebook (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

5.30pm: German GP Highlights (Simulcast on Sky One)

6.30pm: German GP Race Replay

8.30pm: IndyCar Mid-Ohio Race

