German GP: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Ferrari's prospects

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen share a Formula 1 front row for just the second time, while Ferrari will bid to stage a sensational race-day recovery, at Sunday's German GP.

A dramatic qualifying hour at Hockenheim on Saturday, in which both Ferrari cars ran into technical problems, left the door open for Mercedes and Red Bull to unexpectedly lock out the top two rows on the grid.

Charles Leclerc, who had been favourite for pole, lines up 10th with team-mate Sebastian Vettel at the back of the field for his home grand prix in 20th.

With the threat of rain still lingering for Sunday afternoon, the 67-lap race - which starts at 2.10pm on Sky Sports F1 - appears to be tantalisingly poised.

"If it's mixed-up weather they are the two favourites in those conditions as well," said Sky F1's Paul Di Resta of the Hamilton-Verstappen front row.

"Absolutely box-office, let's see what happens in the first corner and second corner."

Anthony Davidson compares Lewis Hamilton's and Max Verstappen's performances during qualifying ahead of the German Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Verstappen have been F1's form drivers of the last year and each have a win in the last two grands prix, both of which have proved action-packed.

"I'm here to win so we battle," said Hamilton, who revealed he had been feeling unwell at Hockenheim. "Obviously I approach it with respect.

"He's experienced enough now that I don't think you really have to approach it with caution, but for sure I'll be pushing.

"But also every time I approach it [a race] anyway I always try to ensure and keep position and don't collide with anyone, so I'll try and stay as far away from him as possible."

Lewis Hamilton admits he wasn't sure he'd be able to race in Germany after feeling unwell in the build-up to the weekend.

Verstappen pipped the second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas to the other front-row slot by 0.016s and, unlike the two Silver Arrows, starts on the grippier soft tyre.

Asked if it would be a start-line advantage, Verstappen replied: "I hope so. I'm not sure how much of a difference it's going to make on this tarmac but we'll find out.

The Dutchman added: "We can fight with that tyre and with a little bit of rain as well, that'd be spicing things up a little bit."

