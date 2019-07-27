Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc suffer disastrous German GP qualifying after Ferrari failures

1:46 Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto says he takes full responsibility for the mechanical problems that ruined both Ferraris' qualifying efforts. Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto says he takes full responsibility for the mechanical problems that ruined both Ferraris' qualifying efforts.

Ferrari endured a nightmare qualifying at the German GP as both Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc suffered reliability failures.

Vettel failed to set a time in Q1 and is set to start Sunday's race at the back of the grid while Leclerc, who looked a good bet for pole, made it to the final shootout but then did not get out on track.

Ferrari said the issues were unrelated as Vettel had a 'turbo-related problem' while Leclerc suffered a fuel system glitch.

Ferrari had topped every practice session before qualifying but Saturday was the latest blow for a team without a victory this season.

"There's no doubt that the team is very disappointed," team boss Mattia Binotto told Sky F1's Ted Kravitz. "We're disappointed not only because we gave a really good performance today, but also because it is something that shouldn't have happened. It's a shame for our drivers, and because of them we could have done a very good qualy today.

"I feel it personally, it is my responsibility. Two different things, two different problems happened which have never happened before.

"It's something we do need to think about internally, as I don't believe it's down to bad luck, myself. I think it's only a matter of us improving our internal processes.

"In order to improve as a team, we need to learn our lessons."

1:31 Sebastian Vettel dropped out in Q1 after suffering power problems on his Ferrari in front of his home fans at Hockenheim Sebastian Vettel dropped out in Q1 after suffering power problems on his Ferrari in front of his home fans at Hockenheim

What happened to Vettel?

Vettel emerged on track in Q1 but immediately reported a loss in power and Ferrari, who confirmed the four-time world champion had a turbo problem in the engine related to airflor, failed to find a fix in time.

The German, 100 points behind championship leader Lewis Hamilton, is therefore set to start his home race at the back of the grid.

"I don't know what happened," Vettel told Sky F1. "Something broke with the turbo. Obviously I'm very bitter, as the car is great, and we've lost out on a big chance, but hopefully we'll have another one coming tomorrow.

"I'm looking forward to the race, but it would've been nicer to start at the front than the very back but we'll see what happens."

1:05 Sebastian Vettel will start Sunday's German Grand Prix from the back of the grid after failing to set a time in qualifying due to engine problems Sebastian Vettel will start Sunday's German Grand Prix from the back of the grid after failing to set a time in qualifying due to engine problems

Vettel was hoping for a "special" victory this weekend after making a critical mistake while leading last year's race at his local track, but will now have to fight through the field.

"That is pure, pure heartbreak for Vettel," added Sky F1's David Croft.

What happened to Leclerc?

Saturday had started more promisingly for Leclerc, the fastest man in the oppressive heat of Friday, who led the way again in P3, this time from Max Verstappen by 0.168s with a best lap of 1:12.380.

But things began to unravel for the 21-year-old at the start of Q3 as a fuel system problem meant he was unable to post a time, relegating him to 10th place.

1:10 Charles Leclerc admits it was a tough day for the Ferraris as both drivers suffered reliability problems which ruined their qualifying. Charles Leclerc admits it was a tough day for the Ferraris as both drivers suffered reliability problems which ruined their qualifying.

Leclerc said: "I have no idea if it was the same issue as Sebastian, but mine was a fuel system problem.

"It is a shame but we will be trying to understand what happened and not to reproduce it. The car felt great today and all weekend so it's a shame it ended like this."

I feel for the whole team. But the points are scored on a Sunday and I will give absolutely everything to make everyone smile again tomorrow. It is going to be a fun race 😬

📸: @KymIllman pic.twitter.com/20Pp7FpcFk — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) July 27, 2019

The Monegasque then posted on his Instagram account: "I feel for the whole team. But the points are scored on a Sunday and I will give absolutely everything to make everyone smile again tomorrow. It is going to be a fun race."

