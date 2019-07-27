Sebastian Vettel knocked out in Q1 in German GP qualifying

Sebastian Vettel suffered a nightmare qualifying at his home German GP after failing to set a time due to engine issues in his Ferrari.

Vettel emerged on track in Q1 but immediately reported a loss in power and Ferrari, who confirmed the four-time world champion had a 'turbo related problem', failed to find a fix in time.

The German, without a victory this season and 100 points behind championship leader Lewis Hamilton, is therefore set to start Sunday's race at the back of the grid.

"That is pure, pure heartbreak for Vettel," said Sky F1's David Croft.

Vettel was hoping for a "special" victory this weekend after making a critical mistake while leading last year's race at his local track, but will now have to fight through the field.

