Hungarian GP, Practice One: Lewis Hamilton ahead of Max Verstappen
Only a tenth between the top three as fighting fit Hamilton tops Practice One; Bottas' session ruined by Mercedes engine issue
By Matt Morlidge
Last Updated: 02/08/19 11:47am
Lewis Hamilton enjoyed the perfect start to his Hungarian GP weekend after topping the timesheets in a closely-fought first practice.
Hamilton, who insists he's in "fighting shape" for Budapest after feeling unwell during an error-strewn German GP performance last weekend, set the pace ahead of Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.
Encouragingly. Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari were split by just 0.166s in the opening session, which was hit by rain early on.
"Hamilton on top at the moment but only by a tenth of a second," said Sky F1's Anthony Davidson. "No one dominating yet, that's what we want to see."
Practice One wasn't trouble-free for any of the top three teams, however.
Lewis Hamilton, a six-time winner at the Hungaroring, had brake issues, while Valtteri Bottas missed almost the entirety of the session and didn't set a time after suffering a misfire on his engine.
Mercedes, who couldn't identify the problem, then didn't complete a Power Unit swap in time for the under-pressure Finn to get back out on track.
"The biggest loser of this session is Bottas," said Sky F1's Paul Di Resta.
Verstappen, meanwhile, complained that the sensitivity of his Red Bull car was "unbelievable" as he spun twice, with team-mate Pierre Gasly finishing fourth, while Charles Leclerc also had a difficult session in the Ferrari.
Leclerc was only sixth in P1 after making mistakes on his best flying laps, 0.9s off the pace and behind Kevin Magnussen in the Haas.
Magnussen's pace was somewhat surprising considering Romain Grosjean, running a different-spec car, insisted something was "wrong" with his car's downforce levels.
Both McLarens finished in the top-10, along with Renault's Nico Hulkenberg and Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen, while George Russell did well in the Williams to place ahead of Lance Stroll.
Hungarian GP Practice One Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1. Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:17.233
|2. Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.165
|3. Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|+0.166
|4. Pierre Gasly
|Red Bull
|+0.449
|5. Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+0.709
|6. Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.955
|7. Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|+1.184
|8. Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.298
|9. Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|+1.469
|10. Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|+1.554
|11. Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|+1.661
|12. Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|+1.740
|13. Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|+1.749
|14. Alexander Albon
|Toro Rosso
|+1.990
|15. Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|+2.092
|16. Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|+2.255
|17. George Russell
|Williams
|+2.416
|18. Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|+2.489
|19. Robert Kubica
|Williams
|+3.089
|20. Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|No time set
