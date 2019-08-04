Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton hunts down Max Verstappen for win

1:13 Lewis Hamilton overtakes Max Verstappen with four laps to go in the Hungarian GP Lewis Hamilton overtakes Max Verstappen with four laps to go in the Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton overtook Max Verstappen to settle a gripping Hungarian GP duel as Mercedes aced their strategy to deny Red Bull victory.

Verstappen had led from pole for most of the race but Mercedes shifted Hamilton to a two-stop strategy and the world champion hunted down the Dutchman, wiping out a 20-second deficit before overtaking with four laps to go.

It is Hamilton's eighth win of the year, record-extending seventh in Hungary, and extends his title lead to a massive 62 points over Valtteri Bottas. He is also now just 10 wins behind Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91.

"I feel tired, which is how it should be but I feel really grateful for the day and the team who continue to push me to the limits and take a chance on me," said a jubliant Hamilton. "We've been together for seven years, but every win feels brand new."

Bottas endured a miserable afternoon and finished only eighth having dropped to last place after lap-one contact with Charles Leclerc broke his Mercedes' front wing.

Leclerc had been on course for third, in another significant late overake, he was passed by Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel, who finished very strongly on fresher tyres.

However, it was a chastening day for Ferrari, who finished a minute behind Hamilton having made no impression on the top two all afternoon.

Carlos Sainz finished a fine fifth for McLaren to continue his and their impressive run, beating the other Red Bull of Pierre Gasly.

Hungarian GP: Top 10

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

6. Pierre Gasly, Red Bull

7. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

8. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

9. Lando Norris, McLaren

10. Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso

Hamilton vs Verstappen takes centre stage

Arguably the two most exciting drivers in Formula 1, the sport has been eagerly awaiting the first true race-long duel between F1's established star and its rising one - and Sunday's race delivered in spades.

Verstappen led the Mercedes' away from pole but fellow front-row starter Bottas was immediately in trouble, locking up into Turn One before being overtaken by Hamilton through Turn Three.

To make matters worse, the Finn then suffered front-wing damage when Leclerc's Ferrari sailed past and clipped the Mercedes. Bottas soon pitted for repairs and slipped down the field, with his afternoon quickly turned into one of recovery.

That left the stage clear for Hamilton to challenge Verstappen, although the Red Bull appeared to have the Mercedes covered in the first stint.

But Hamilton, who pitted six laps later than Verstappen at the first stops, wasted little time in chasing down the Red Bull in the second stint - and the pair went wheel-to-wheel for several laps. However, Verstappen successfully rebuffed the Silver Arrows' advances and a bold attempted overtake from Hamilton at Turn Four resulted in Hamilton running wide and losing momentum.

But, on lap 40, Mercedes rolled the dice and pitted Hamilton again, this time for fresh soft tyres, to set up his absorbing late chase back up to the Red Bull.

"It was difficult to get by, the defence was great, and I didn't know if I could catch that 19-second gap," said Hamilton. "I just kept my head down, and each lap was like a qualifying lap.

"I know if Niki [Lauda] was here today, he would take his hat off."

Verstappen admitted: "We were just not fast enough, but I tried everything I could on those hard tyres to stay alive. Unfortunately it wasn't enough, but to finish second with the fastest lap, it was a good weekend overall."

More to follow...

