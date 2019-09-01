Belgian GP: Charles Leclerc holds off Lewis Hamilton for first F1 win

Charles Leclerc sealed his maiden Formula 1 victory after holding off Lewis Hamilton at the Belgian GP, as Ferrari finally broke their F1 2019 duck on an emotional day at Spa.

In an epic conclusion to the race, Hamilton closed to within a second of Leclerc on the final lap, but the Monegasque hung on for a milestone win from pole.

Leclerc dedicated his victory to Anthoine Hubert, the F2 driver and close friend who tragically passed away after crashing at Spa on Saturday.

F1 pays tribute to Hubert

"On the one hand, I have a dream since I was a child that has been realised," said Leclerc, 21. "On the other hand, it has been a very difficult weekend since yesterday.

"We have lost a friend first of all, and it's very difficult in these situations so I would like to dedicate this win to him.

"I can't fully enjoy my first victory but it is a memory that will live with me forever."

0:55 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton overtakes Sebastian Vettel for second place during the Belgian GP. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton overtakes Sebastian Vettel for second place during the Belgian GP.

Leclerc secured Ferrari's first win of the season as Hamilton had to settle for second place despite a fantastic pursuit.

The Englishman, who has extended his title lead to 65 points over Valtteri Bottas, overtook Sebastian Vettel and was then gaining on Leclerc by around 1s-per-lap in the closing stages, before the chequered flag denied him.

"I gave it absolutely everything," said Hamilton. "It was a difficult race today and I think the Ferraris were just too fast on the straights and it was very hard to keep up with them.

"Congratulations to Charles, it's his first win and it's been coming all year so I'm really happy for him."

2:07 Charles Leclerc dedicated his first career F1 win in Belgium to Anthoine Hubert, who died in a Formula 2 race on Saturday. Charles Leclerc dedicated his first career F1 win in Belgium to Anthoine Hubert, who died in a Formula 2 race on Saturday.

Vettel was only fourth in the sister Ferrari and never seemed to have the pace of Leclerc, pitting early and momentarily taking the lead before obeying team orders to let his young team-mate past.

He then had to stop again after being passed by Hamilton, and finished behind Bottas who completed the podium for Mercedes.

Alex Albon was fifth after a superb recovery drive on his Red Bull debut, after Max Verstappen's race ended on the opening lap following a first-corner collision with Kimi Raikkonen.

1:52 The Red Bull of Max Verstappen ends up in the barriers after making contact with Kimi Raikkonen during the Belgian GP. The Red Bull of Max Verstappen ends up in the barriers after making contact with Kimi Raikkonen during the Belgian GP.

The Thai driver's comeback from 17th on the grid included several sublime overtakes through the midfield, although his final pass on Sergio Perez is under investigation.

Albon also benefited from Lando Norris cruel late reliability failure - the McLaren rookie ran fifth for most of the race but pulled up on the main straight with one lap remaining.

Pierre Gasly, the man Albon replaced at Red Bull, finished ninth on his return to Toro Rosso.

Belgian GP race result:

1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

4. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

5. Alex Albon, Red Bull

6. Sergio Perez, Racing Point

7. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

8. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault

9. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

10. Lance Stroll, Racing Point

The mood was understandably sombre before the race after the tragic F2 events from Saturday, with Hubert close to many drivers on the current F1 grid - particularly Leclerc, who first raced against the Frenchman as seven-year-old.

A minute's silence was impeccably observed before the race, with Hubert's mother and brother joining the drivers on the grid.

It was a fitting tribute - just like the action on the track that followed it.

Leclerc enjoyed a superb start to keep the lead from pole while Vettel, expected to be the youngster's main threat off the line, dropped behind Hamilton. He got back ahead of the Mercedes on the Kemmel straight, aided by Ferrari's power, but Leclerc crucially took control and built an early advantage over Vettel after the Safety Car, enforced by the Verstappen-Raikkonen clash.

0:56 The thoughts of everyone in the Formula One community are with the friends and family of Anthoine Hubert, who lost his life in an accident in Saturday's Formula 2 race at Spa. The thoughts of everyone in the Formula One community are with the friends and family of Anthoine Hubert, who lost his life in an accident in Saturday's Formula 2 race at Spa.

Vettel was looking over his shoulder rather than towards the front-running Leclerc in the opening stages and pitted on Lap 16 as Hamilton closed in. His rivals stayed out, and Vettel's pace on the medium tyre meant he found himself in the lead once the top three stopped five laps later.

It wasn't for long as Leclerc came charging, and Vettel helped his team-mate towards victory by first moving aside swiftly once Ferrari's orders arrived, before holding up Hamilton for a few laps as the Mercedes looked to make ground.

In the end, that delay was costly for Hamilton as he claimed he would have caught Leclerc with the help of a few more laps.

More to follow.