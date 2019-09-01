Charles Leclerc dedicates first F1 win to Anthoine Hubert

2:07 Charles Leclerc dedicated his first career F1 win in Belgium to Anthoine Hubert, who died in a Formula 2 race on Saturday Charles Leclerc dedicated his first career F1 win in Belgium to Anthoine Hubert, who died in a Formula 2 race on Saturday

Charles Leclerc has dedicated his maiden F1 victory to his long-time friend Anthoine Hubert, a day after the Frenchman's death in the F2 race at Spa.

Leclerc impressively outperformed team-mate Sebastian Vettel, and then held off world champion Lewis Hamilton in the closing laps, at the Belgian GP to deliver his maiden win at the top level and Ferrari's first victory of 2019.

But the long-awaited career achievement was tinged with sadness and sorrow for Leclerc, who had known and raced against the 22-year-old Hubert from childhood.

"On the one hand, I have a dream since I was a child that has been realised, and on the other hand, it has been a very difficult weekend since yesterday," Leclerc said.

"We have lost a friend first of all, and it's very difficult in these situations so I would like to dedicate this win to him.

0:56 Remembering Anthoine Hubert. A tribute. Remembering Anthoine Hubert. A tribute.

"We have grown up together and my first ever race I did when I was seven with Anthoine, so it's such a shame what happened yesterday.

"I can't fully enjoy my first victory but it is a memory that will live with me forever."

While his team just lost out on the victory, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: "In a way it's good that Charles won the race."

Given the emotional circumstances, Sky F1's Damon Hill said of Leclerc: "I was immensely impressed with his response after the race."

More to follow...