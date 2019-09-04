Italian GP: New F1 deal to 2024 confirmed for Monza

The Italian GP will stay on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2024 after Monza - F1's Temple of Speed - signed a new five-year deal.

On the eve of this weekend's race, the agreement was announced at a fans' event in Milan's Piazza Duomo to celebrate the 90th anniversaries of the Italian GP and the Ferrari team.

Can Ferrari end their home drought?

F1 2020: The full race calendar

Monza, which is situated on the outskirts of Milan, has staged more F1 grands prix than any other venue since the world championship began in 1950 and is the home circuit of Ferrari.

"This is one of four Grands Prix that were part of the 1950 championship and still features in the calendar and along with the British Grand Prix, it is the only one to have been held every year since then," said F1 chairman Chase Carey.

"History, speed and passion are words that motorsport fans associate with Monza."

The news means all events on the record provisional 22-race calendar for 2020 released last week have contracts in place.

Next season's schedule, which begins in Australia on March 15 and ends in Abu Dhabi on November 29, now just requires ratification by the FIA.

The 2020 schedule features a new race in Vietnam, a return to Zandvoort in the Netherlands, and seven back-to-back race weekends.

Monza's extension follows similar deals for Australia, Spain, Azerbaijan, Great Britain and Mexico in recent months.

The provisional 2020 F1 calendar March 15 Melbourne Australia March 22 Sakhir Bahrain April 5 Hanoi Vietnam April 19 Shanghai China May 3 Zandvoort Netherlands May 10 Barcelona Spain May 24 Monaco Monaco June 7 Baku Azerbaijan June 14 Montreal Canada June 28 Le Castellet France July 5 Spielberg Austria July 19 Silverstone Great Britain August 2 Budapest Hungary August 30 Spa-Francorchamps Belgium September 6 Monza Italy September 20 Singapore Singapore September 27 Sochi Russia October 11 Suzuka Japan October 25 Austin USA November 1 Mexico City Mexico November 15 Sao Paolo Brazil November 29 Yas Marina Abu Dhabi

Don't miss the Italian GP this weekend on Sky Sports F1. Find out more here to subscribe