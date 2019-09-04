Italian GP: New F1 deal to 2024 confirmed for Monza
Five-year extension keeps F1's oldest track on the calendar
By James Galloway
Last Updated: 04/09/19 10:23pm
The Italian GP will stay on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2024 after Monza - F1's Temple of Speed - signed a new five-year deal.
On the eve of this weekend's race, the agreement was announced at a fans' event in Milan's Piazza Duomo to celebrate the 90th anniversaries of the Italian GP and the Ferrari team.
Can Ferrari end their home drought?
F1 2020: The full race calendar
Monza, which is situated on the outskirts of Milan, has staged more F1 grands prix than any other venue since the world championship began in 1950 and is the home circuit of Ferrari.
"This is one of four Grands Prix that were part of the 1950 championship and still features in the calendar and along with the British Grand Prix, it is the only one to have been held every year since then," said F1 chairman Chase Carey.
"History, speed and passion are words that motorsport fans associate with Monza."
The news means all events on the record provisional 22-race calendar for 2020 released last week have contracts in place.
Next season's schedule, which begins in Australia on March 15 and ends in Abu Dhabi on November 29, now just requires ratification by the FIA.
The 2020 schedule features a new race in Vietnam, a return to Zandvoort in the Netherlands, and seven back-to-back race weekends.
Monza's extension follows similar deals for Australia, Spain, Azerbaijan, Great Britain and Mexico in recent months.
The provisional 2020 F1 calendar
|March 15
|Melbourne
|Australia
|March 22
|Sakhir
|Bahrain
|April 5
|Hanoi
|Vietnam
|April 19
|Shanghai
|China
|May 3
|Zandvoort
|Netherlands
|May 10
|Barcelona
|Spain
|May 24
|Monaco
|Monaco
|June 7
|Baku
|Azerbaijan
|June 14
|Montreal
|Canada
|June 28
|Le Castellet
|France
|July 5
|Spielberg
|Austria
|July 19
|Silverstone
|Great Britain
|August 2
|Budapest
|Hungary
|August 30
|Spa-Francorchamps
|Belgium
|September 6
|Monza
|Italy
|September 20
|Singapore
|Singapore
|September 27
|Sochi
|Russia
|October 11
|Suzuka
|Japan
|October 25
|Austin
|USA
|November 1
|Mexico City
|Mexico
|November 15
|Sao Paolo
|Brazil
|November 29
|Yas Marina
|Abu Dhabi
Don't miss the Italian GP this weekend on Sky Sports F1. Find out more here to subscribe