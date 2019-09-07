Italian GP Practice Three: Sebastian Vettel keeps Ferrari on top
Vettel beats Verstappen, Bottas and Leclerc with Hamilton sixth; Top six split by 0.3s; Watch qualifying at 2pm on Sky Sports F1
By Matt Morlidge at Monza
Last Updated: 07/09/19 1:14pm
Sebastian Vettel set the pace in Practice Three at the Italian GP as Ferrari stayed ahead, although the German was only just ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in a surprising final timesheet before qualifying.
Vettel's 1:20.294 on his qualy simulation ensured Ferrari maintained their perfect start to their home Grand Prix, but their advantage over their rivals was tiny in P3 with Verstappen, who will start at the back of the grid in the race, only 0.032s slower.
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc, the in-form Ferrari driver who topped the timesheets in both of Friday's sessions, were a tenth back and their fastest times were identical.
"If you want to see some competition at Ferrari, it's important for Vettel to have had something to make him feel better in this session," said Sky F1's David Croft.
Daniel Ricciardo was a surprise fifth for Renault, who are thriving on the long Monza straights, with the Australian ahead of Lewis Hamilton.
The top six were split by just three-tenths, while less than a second split Vettel in first and McLaren's Lando Norris in 14th.
"It's going to be so fun to watch this qualifying session as it's impossible to predict at the moment who's going to be in front," said Sky F1's Nico Rosberg, the 2016 world champion.
Qualifying starts at 2pm on Sky Sports F1, with build-up from 1pm.
Due to Verstappen's engine penalty, Alex Albon is likely to be the sole Red Bull pushing in qualifying but he finished P3 in eighth, half a second off his team-mate and behind Nico Hulkenberg in the other Renault.
The battle for Q3 also looks like it is going to be as close as ever at Monza, F1's Temple of Speed, although Haas appear to be struggling while Williams once again propped up the timesheets.
Italian GP Practice Three Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:20.294
|2) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.032
|3) Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|+0.109
|4) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.109
|5) Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|+0.270
|6) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0.301
|7) Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|+0.458
|8) Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|+0.533
|9) Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|+0.587
|10) Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|+0.651
|11) Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|+0.655
|12) Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|+0.709
|13) Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|+0.779
|14) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.998
|15) Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|+1:031
|16) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1:042
|17) Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|+1.327
|18) Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|+1.345
|19) George Russell
|Williams
|+2.080
|20) Robert Kubica
|Williams
|+2.464
