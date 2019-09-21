Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo let loose in Sky F1 SkyPad exclusive

7:23 Anthony Davidson is joined by Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo for a SkyPad special, as old team-mates reminisce and analyse their performances in Friday’s practice sessions at the Singapore GP. Anthony Davidson is joined by Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo for a SkyPad special, as old team-mates reminisce and analyse their performances in Friday’s practice sessions at the Singapore GP.

Reunited and unleashed: Former team-mates Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen join Anthony Davidson at the SkyPad at the Singapore GP for an unmissable and hilarious Sky Sports F1 exclusive.

Ricciardo and Verstappen, team-mates at Red Bull in 2016-18, are brought back together to analyse respective laps from practice around one of F1's toughest circuits - but the interview, unsurprisingly, also takes on a life of its own!

Do they miss each other? Can they pick up tips from each other's laps? Plus plenty more fun and games between two of F1's biggest names!

Watch the full 7-minute clip in the video above - free to view for users in the UK and Ireland.

