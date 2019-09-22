Ferrari explain Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc calls in Singapore

Ferrari have explained why they pitted Sebastian Vettel first and not Charles Leclerc in the strategy that changed the destination of the Singapore GP victory.

Vettel jumped his race-leading team-mate and second-placed Lewis Hamilton when he was brought in on lap 19 for fresh tyres after a cat-and-mouse opening stint among the front runners.

Leclerc pitted a lap later, while Mercedes extended Hamilton's stint to no avail, with Vettel benefitting from the earlier advantage of new tyres to jump both rivals to set him on his way for a first victory in 13 months.

The Singapore GP race report as Vettel wins

Leclerc questions 'unfair' strategy

Hamilton: 'Painful' missing out on win

Team boss Mattia Binotto explained why Leclerc was not pitted first.

"Verstappen was ready to stop so we had to protect his [Sebastian's] position," Binotto told Sky Sports F1.

"It was the best opportunity for us to try and overtake Hamilton. Later on, we would have stopped Charles and the pit crew should have been free for him.

1:34 Charles Leclerc admits he was frustrated after the Ferrari team strategy went against him at the Singapore Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc admits he was frustrated after the Ferrari team strategy went against him at the Singapore Grand Prix.

"So that was the right time to stop Sebastian - no discussion. Going out he drove very well on new tyres and, simply, that's racing and he has been ahead of Charles.

"We could not have stopped Charles at that stage because if you are leading the race you will not stop first. It was simply the proper window for Seb."

'Obviously Charles is annoyed and frustrated'

After the race, Binotto was seen having what appeared to be an animated discussion with Leclerc's agent, Nicolas Todt.

Revealing what was said, Binotto added: "I told him that I know that obviously Charles is annoyed and frustrated, which is a positive attitude. If you would be a driver that's the right attitude to have.

"What I told him is that the scenarios are bigger and by the time he will understand the full picture I'm pretty sure he will quickly understand the reason for the choice.

"It's important for me that he's happy as well, happy for the team - it's a one-two. Obviously for him it's a missed win but it's been the opposite maybe in Belgium."

2:45 Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel's post-race interview was interrupted by rival Lewis Hamilton who was keen to offer his congratulations. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel's post-race interview was interrupted by rival Lewis Hamilton who was keen to offer his congratulations.

Binotto: We finally got some luck

Sky F1's Martin Brundle declared that Ferrari were "back in business" after their third straight F1 2019 victory - and this one coming at a track where they expected to struggle.

This was also their first one-two of the season.

"It was not expected, but very happy for the one-two today," said Binotto.

"Very happy for the third victory on a row on a completely different track."

He continued:"I feel more unlucky for the first part of the season and maybe too lucky now! We could have won some races that we didn't, we missed opportunities, and now some luck for the three wins in a row as it has been very close.

"And when it's very close it can go in one direction or the other."

Don't miss the rest of the Formula 1 season on Sky Sports F1. Find out more here to subscribe