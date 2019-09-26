Ferrari hopeful ahead of Russian GP, but Mercedes still 'the benchmark'

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc admit they are "more confident" of beating Mercedes at the Russian GP after Ferrari's F1 2019 breakthrough - but insist that the championship leaders are still the team to beat.

Although Ferrari endured a disappointing first half of the season, they have won three in a row since August's summer break and the last of those victories - at a twisty Singapore which would typically suit their rivals - was aided by an impressive new upgrade and hinted that the Scuderia, who had previously struggled with corners, could now challenge at every circuit.

"Certainly Singapore gave us a lot of confidence, it was not expected to be that strong," Vettel, who ended his year-long wait for a victory last week, told reporters in Russia.

"The new parts we had worked really well and seemed to give us an edge so hopefully we can come here and be equally strong in terms of fighting for pole and the race as well."

Their next test, live on Sky Sports F1, comes at the Sochi Autodrom which, with one of the longest straights on the calendar, should help Ferrari's engine more than Singapore.

Mercedes, however, are unbeaten in Russia and have not gone four races without an F1 victory since 2013 - and Ferrari have stressed that Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are the favourites this weekend.

"Overall it is definitely heading in the right direction but it would be wrong to think that we've won on two different types of tracks, we can win everywhere," Vettel stated.

"I think it's still Mercedes that has been in a position to win every race in a way this year. So they're the ones to beat, they're the benchmark."

Leclerc added: "We have been very surprised in Singapore with how quick we were, whether it will be the same story here or not I don't know.

"Definitely if we wouldn't have had the Singapore weekend we would not have arrived here thinking we were the favourites.

"Mercedes have been always very quick and they have won all years here, so it's going to be very difficult to beat them. But seeing the performance in Singapore we are a bit more confident, so let's see if we can challenge them."

