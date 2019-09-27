Mercedes 'struggling' and 'haven't improved' car, says Toto Wolff

Mercedes are "struggling to find the clues" to unlock their pace and have lost ground to their rivals, according to team boss Toto Wolff.

Although Mercedes made a record-breaking start to the season, and still enjoy a 133-point lead over Ferrari in the standings, the world champions are winless since the summer break and are looking to avoid a four-race drought, which they haven't experienced since 2013, at this weekend's Russian GP.

But Mercedes are already on the back foot in Sochi following the first day of practice: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen shared the spoils in P1 and P2, with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton finishing 0.6s off the pace on the same tyre in the second session.

"A negative day, to put it bluntly," Wolff told Sky F1 after P2. "We are just off the pace.

"We are struggling to find the right clues at the moment."

Ferrari, in particular, have made great strides in recent weeks. After winning in Belgium and Italy, the Scuderia brought an impressive new upgrade to shock Mercedes in Singapore - making it three victories in a row for the first time in over a decade.

"I think we haven't really improved," Wolff admitted in a candid interview.

"Obviously we didn't put a lot of effort into developing the car and that might be a reason also. It seems that others have disproportionately gained and we have lost."

On Ferrari, Wolff added: "They have probably understood better how the car functions. If we would know where we have missed a junction we would rectify it.

"But at the moment it's more about getting to grips, collecting some data."

