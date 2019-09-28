McLaren to return to Mercedes engines from 2021 F1 season

McLaren will return to running Mercedes engines from the 2021 F1 season.

In a move which reunites one of F1's most famous team-engine partnerships after a split five years ago, McLaren will continue with Renault power for 2020 before moving back to Mercedes for the following season - the first year of F1's big planned rules overhaul.

The deal for a customer supply of Mercedes' engines will run until at least 2024.

"This agreement is an important step in our long-term plan to return to success in Formula 1," said McLaren chief executive Zak Brown.

"Mercedes is the benchmark, both as a team and a power unit, so it is natural we would seek to secure a relationship with the company for the next phase of our journey."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff added: "We hope that this new long-term agreement marks another milestone for McLaren as they aim to take the fight to the sport's top teams, including our Mercedes works team."

McLaren's last podiums came with Mercedes power in Australia 2014, while Jenson Button achieved their last victory together in 2012.

The original McLaren-Mercedes partnership ran for 20 seasons from 1995 and won three drivers' and one constructors' world title. When Mercedes bought their own team in 2010, McLaren continued as engine customers until 2014, the first year of the hybrid era.

From 2015, McLaren started what proved an ill-fated works relationship with Honda before switching to Renault last year.

McLaren's fortunes have drastically improved in 2019 following a restructure and key signings, led by chief executive Zak Brown, and they sit fourth in the Constructors' Championship, 22 points ahead of Renault's own team.

Mercedes recently renewed their Williams engine deal until 2025, while they also currently supply Racing Point in addition to their own world champion Brackley team.

More to follow…

Don't miss the rest of the Formula 1 season on Sky Sports F1. Find out more here to subscribe