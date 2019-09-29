Russian GP grid: The provisional Sochi starting order

Penalties for the Red Bull and Toro Rosso drivers have shuffled the grid for Sunday afternoon's Russian GP.

Max Verstappen had qualified ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in fourth but drops down to ninth owing to a five-place grid penalty for an engine change which was confirmed at the start of the weekend.

Team-mate Alex Albon faced the same sanction, but his penalty was made academic by a crash into the barriers in Q1 on Saturday. But the Anglo-Thai is spared the back row owing to the fact Williams' Robert Kubica has a greater engine penalty.

Russia's Daniil Kvyat starts 20th and last for his home race after a heavily-compromised weekend so far. The Toro Rosso had already been locked into a back-of-the-grid start owing to widespread power unit changes - before Honda engine issues ruled him out of qualifying.

Team-mate Pierre Gasly also drops down five places and will start 16th.

Charles Leclerc starts on pole for the fourth time in succession for Ferrari, ahead of world championship leader Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel. McLaren's Carlos Sainz and Renault's Nico Hulkenberg are both in the top six

Russian GP: Provisional Grid

1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

4. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

5. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

6. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault

7. Lando Norris, McLaren

8. Romain Grosjean, Haas

9. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

10. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

11. Sergio Perez, Racing Point

12. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

14. Lance Stroll, Racing Point

15. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

16. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

17. George Russell, Williams

18. Alexander Albon, Red Bull

19. Robert Kubica, Williams

20. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

