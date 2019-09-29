Lewis Hamilton hails 'special' result after beating Ferrari at Russian GP

2:50 Lewis Hamilton returned to winning ways as Mercedes claimed an unexpected one-two in a Russian GP that fell apart for Ferrari after Sebastian Vettel retired. Lewis Hamilton returned to winning ways as Mercedes claimed an unexpected one-two in a Russian GP that fell apart for Ferrari after Sebastian Vettel retired.

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes achieved a "special" result in the Russian GP and says the world champions had to pull out all the stops to defeat Ferrari.

Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas finished first and second as F1's world champions won for the first time in nearly two months, either side of the summer break, on a day Ferrari failed to capitalise on what appeared a faster car.

Describing the red car's pace as being "on another planet" at the start of the race, when Hamilton was blitzed by Vettel at the lights as Ferrari formed a one-two, the Mercedes driver said the result was achieved by extracting everything out of the W10.

"Just an incredible day for the team considering the challenges that we've had," said Hamilton, who extended his title lead over Bottas to 73 points.

"This weekend we knew we had to pull more out of this car. There was more potential there but we didn't know where it was. We pulled ourselves a little bit closer to the Ferraris this weekend and it was just enough to get ahead."

Hamilton added: "Those guys are still quite dominant at the moment so it's taken quite a special job from us today to come out ahead of them."

Mercedes' hopes of victory from the front row had appeared compromised when Vettel led Leclerc in the opening stages - but the world champions' strategy decision from Q2 on Saturday - when they locked Hamilton and Bottas into starting on the more durable medium tyres - ultimately proved their ace card, with some good fortune thrown in.

Speaking to Sky F1, Hamilton said: "It's been so hard to just try and stay within distance of them. To separate them in qualifying was good but then they were on another planet when we took off from the start. They were gone.

"After that they had such great pace that I was struggling to keep up with them. We thought that the soft tyre would drop off so this morning we were like 'either we're right in our estimation of the tyre or they are right' - and I think they were because the soft tyre went really far.

"However, I was just able to keep them within shooting distance and then their tyre did start to drop off a little bit."

