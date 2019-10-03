Juan Manuel Correa undergoes 'successful' 17-hour surgery

Juan Manuel Correa has thanked well-wishers for their "immense" support, as he spoke publicly for the first time since suffering severe leg injuries in an accident in an F2 race at Spa-Francorchamps in August.

In the latest update on his condition, Correa's family state that the 20-year-old underwent 17 hours of surgery in hospital in London last Sunday, with doctors 'confident in a successful procedure' four days on.

The Ecuadorian-American remains under 'careful observation' and is now scheduled for 'one additional, less complex surgery' in a fortnight's time.

"This past few weeks have been extremely tough, tougher than anything I have ever faced both physically and mentally," said Correa in a statement.

"I understand my future regarding the recovery of my legs, specifically my right leg is still quite uncertain, and that my physical rehab will be extremely long and complicated. I am still processing everything that has, and is, happening.

"I want to thank every single person who one way or another has shown me their support. I am humbled by the immense number of caring and affectionate messages I have received.

"Thank you all from the bottom of my heart, and know that your encouragement and positivity have made a difference."

Doctors anticipate that Correa will be able to leave hospital in six weeks' time to continue his road to recovery.

The family adds that Correa will face a year of physical therapy, rehabilitation and corrective surgeries with the aim of regaining the full use of his right foot and ankle.

Correa, a development driver for the Alfa Romeo F1 team and a two-time podium finisher this year in F2, was injured in the crash that killed French racer Anthoine Hubert at the Belgian GP on August 31.