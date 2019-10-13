Japanese GP Qualifying: Sebastian Vettel takes superb Ferrari pole

Sebastian Vettel secured a stunning pole position for the Japanese GP in Sunday's delayed qualifying, as Ferrari turned the tables on favourites Mercedes to seal a surprise front-row lockout.

In a session which was pushed back by 19 hours because of the Super Typhoon Hagibis, Vettel aced Q3 in the sunshine with two superb laps - which were both quicker than anything his rivals managed - to claim his first pole since the Canadian GP, and Ferrari's fifth in a row.

The race starts at 6.10am on Sky Sports F1, with build-up from 4.30am.

"We are quite surprised to be honest," said Vettel. "We didn't expect to have the front row. So very happy. The car was unbelievable. But it's only part of the job done."

Charles Leclerc, who had taken the previous four poles for the Scuderia, was second and two-tenths slower than his team-mate - but crucially edged out Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

"This Ferrari since the summer break is unreal with the pace it's got," said Sky F1's Paul Di Resta. "It is epic, absolutely spot on."

1:56 Robert Kubica finds himself in the barriers as he comes out for his first lap. Robert Kubica finds himself in the barriers as he comes out for his first lap.

Mercedes dominated Friday, the only other day of running in Suzuka due to the weather, but were shocked by Ferrari in the final shootout and Bottas and Hamilton could only manage third and fourth.

It is the first time the Silver Arrows have failed to seal a one-two in Japanese GP qualifying in the hybrid-era, while nobody has ever won from the second row in Suzuka.

"Ferrari were untouchable," admitted Bottas, while team boss Toto Wolff added to Sky F1: "Out of nowhere once they package it all together they are very quick."

Max Verstappen was fifth for Red Bull and 0.787s off pole as the Honda-powered team struggled in front of an enthusiastic home crowd, though Alex Albon impressed by matching his team-mate's time.

1:12 Kevin Magnussen spins out into the wall at the same corner as Robert Kubica earlier. Kevin Magnussen spins out into the wall at the same corner as Robert Kubica earlier.

Both McLarens made it through to Q3, with Carlos Sainz once again ahead of Lando Norris, while Pierre Gasly and Romain Grosjean will also be happy to start in the top-10 in the race, which they only have three hours to prepare for.

Although the typhoon passed overnight in Suzuka and the sun was shining, there were still blustery conditions and those extreme winds caught Robert Kubica and Kevin Magnussen out at the start of the session.

Both drivers crashed into the barriers at the final corner as Q1 was twice red-flagged in the opening minutes.

Williams and Haas have a big job on their hands to get their cars ready for the race with a short turnaround.

Renault, meanwhile, had a nightmare qualifying as Daniel Ricciardo was knocked out in Q1, while Nico Hulkenberg was only a place above him in 15th and suffered a reliability issue during Q2.

Japanese GP Qualifying Timesheet Driver Team Time 1. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:27.064 2. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.189 3. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.229 4. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.238 5. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.787 6. Alexander Albon Red Bull +0.787 7. Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.240 8. Lando Norris McLaren +1.400 9. Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso +1.772 10. Romain Grosjean Haas +2.227 Out in Q2 11, Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:29.254 12. Lance Stroll Racing Point 1:29.345 13. Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:29.358 14. Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:29.563 15. Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1:30.112 Out in Q1 16. Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1:29.822 17. Sergio Perez Racing Point 1:30.344 18. George Russell Williams 1:30.364 19. Kevin Magnussen Haas No time set 20. Robert Kubica Williams No time set

Don't miss the rest of the Formula 1 season on Sky Sports F1. Find out more here to subscribe