Japanese GP: Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen under investigation

Max Verstappen has accused Charles Leclerc of "irresponsible driving" and insists the Ferrari driver deserves a penalty after the pair collided on the first lap of the Japanese GP.

Verstappen started well from fifth and moved around the outside of Leclerc at Turn Two but the Monegasque took the racing line and shunted into the Red Bull. Verstappen spun while Leclerc picked up damage, but Verstappen later had to retire while the Ferrari youngster eventually finished sixth after a recovery drive packed with plenty of overtaking.

The incident is under investigation, and both drivers will report to see the Suzuka stewards at 9am UK time (5pm local).

"We had a really good start for once, that was a positive," an angry Verstappen told Sky F1. "And then I just stayed on the outside and suddenly into turn two, Charles drove into the side of my car.

"From my side I don't think I could have done anything different there. We all know that you lose downforce behind the car so that is not an excuse and I think he is experienced enough to know that.

"The weird thing is initially they didn't investigate it right away. My whole car is destroyed. The whole side. There are just holes in the side of the car. And now they will investigate it after the race. What more should he do to get a penalty?

"I like hard racing, but I don't think this was hard racing, I think it was irresponsible driving into turn two. He had a bad start so for sure he was trying to recover places but there's only so much you can do. It's a shame that it happens."

Leclerc added to Sky F1's Rachel Brookes: "I haven't seen the full situation from the outside... from the car it was just a tricky situation."

When asked if he expected a penalty, the Monegasque replied: "I have no idea... I need to see the incident."

