Mercedes win sixth F1 constructors' championship at Japanese GP

Mercedes have clinched a record-equalling sixth consecutive F1 Constructors' Championship - and assured themselves of an unprecedented sixth title double in a row.

Underlining their status as the kings of F1's hybrid era, Mercedes overturned Ferrari's front-row lockout at the Japanese GP to finish first and third with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton respectively.

The result also mathematically confirmed that a Mercedes driver will definitely win this year's Drivers' Championship.

Although the battle goes on to the Mexican GP on October 27, only Hamilton or Bottas can now be crowned champion after all the non-Mercedes drivers were knocked out of mathematical contention.

Mercedes will therefore become the first team to win six drivers'-constructors' doubles in succession, beating the record of five they shared with Ferrari from the Scuderia's dominant era with Michael Schumacher in 2000-2004.

The six constructors' championships in a row tie Ferrari's benchmark from 1999-2004.

