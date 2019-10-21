Mexican GP: McLaren wary fight for fourth with Renault not over yet

McLaren insist they must leave "nothing to chance" as they bid to close out fourth place in F1's Constructors' Championship over 2019's final races.

Into the closing stages of the team's strongest campaign for at least five years, McLaren hold a 34-point advantage over engine suppliers Renault in the battle for the leading position behind F1's big three teams.

McLaren are therefore strong favourites to secure their first top-four constructors' position since 2012, but the Woking team are remaining vigilant.

"As we head into these final few races, our focus remains on maximising the opportunities to score points through work at the track and back at the factory," said team principal Andreas Seidl.

"Our position in the Constructors' Championship is not yet secured and we must keep pushing to ensure we leave nothing to chance. It's still all to play for and I look forward to some exciting racing."

Carlos Sainz boosted McLaren's haul to 111 points with an impressive drive to fifth place last time out in Japan, a result which moved the Spaniard into the top six of the Drivers' Championship for the first time in his career.

He is now ahead of two drivers, Pierre Gasly (by three points) and Alex Albon (by 12 points) who have each spent part of the season racing for Red Bull.

"Jumping to sixth position in the Drivers' Championship after another strong weekend in Suzuka is encouraging and it only adds up to our motivation to keep pushing until the end of the year," said Sainz.

"It won't be easy to keep that position but I'll fight for it with everything we've got. We also took another important step in the Constructors' Championship, but we need to keep focused."

