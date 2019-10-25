Mexican GP Practice Two: Sebastian Vettel fastest, Mercedes adrift

Sebastian Vettel edged out Red Bull's Max Verstappen to underline Ferrari's status as favourites for the Mexican GP - as world champions Mercedes struggled behind their big two rivals.

Having predicted that the unique high-altitude challenge of Mexico City might again cause them problems, Mercedes finished an unusually-large margin off the leading pace on Friday as Ferrari and Red Bull led the way.

Vettel's pacesetting lap of 1:16.602 was only 0.115s faster than Verstappen but the lead Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas was 0.614s adrift.

Lewis Hamilton, who could clinch his sixth world title, finished nearly one second off Vettel's pace.

"Mercedes way down compared to what you would expect," said Sky F1's Paul Di Resta.

And Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted: "Not good enough. We are just lacking performance and power compared to the others."

Charles Leclerc was third in the second Ferrari, nearly half a second slower than the in-form Vettel, and spun twice during the session.

But Alex Albon endured a more problematic session for Red Bull, spinning into the barriers after just five laps.

