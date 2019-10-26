Max Verstappen summoned to Mexican GP stewards

Max Verstappen claimed pole position for the Mexican GP

Max Verstappen has been summoned to F1 stewards in the wake of claiming pole position at the Mexican GP.

The Red Bull driver has been charged with an offence of allegedly failing to slow for yellow flags when Valtteri Bottas crashed in the closing seconds of Q3.

It is believed that the stewards want Verstappen to explain his comments in the subsequent post-qualifying press conference, when he replied "it didn't really look like it" when asked if he had slowed down for the incident.

More to follow...

