Lewis Hamilton's Mexican GP win 'one of his best drives', says Jenson Button

Lewis Hamilton produced "one of his best drives" to win the Mexican GP, according to Sky Sports F1 pundit Jenson Button.

Hamilton was victorious at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez despite an awful start which saw him fall from third on the grid to fifth after contact with Max Verstappen at the second corner.

Most impressive was Hamilton's ability to manage his tyres on a 47-lap second stint to negate the threat of Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas, despite his initial fears that Mercedes had pitted him too early.

Button feels the way Hamilton adapted to his damaged car and wearing tyres made the victory one of the standouts in his haul of 83.

"What a drive, for me that was one of his best drives," Button said.

"We know Lewis as the aggressive driver, fighting for that victory.

"This was a really different victory, he was really looking after the car, looking after the tyres, consistent and he got the job done."

Hamilton is now just four points away from winning his sixth world championship.

The Briton only needs to finish eighth at next week's US GP to move one behind Michael Schumacher's record haul of seven championships, while he is also guaranteed the title if Bottas fails to win in Austin.

'Mercedes seized victory out of jaws of defeat'

Mercedes had struggled at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez the past two years - Hamilton winning his fourth and fifth championships after finishing ninth and fourth respectively - and most paddock predictions had them behind Ferrari and Red Bull coming into the weekend.

Ferrari claimed a front-row lockout after Max Verstappen's grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags, and appeared on course for victory after Charles Leclerc and Vettel escaped the first-lap chaos behind them.

But Ferrari committed Leclerc to a two-stop race, and while they left Vettel out 14 laps longer than Hamilton, the Briton managed his tyres to ensure his lead never dipped below 1.6 seconds.

"Mercedes did a wonderful job today," said fellow pundit Martin Brundle.

"Ferrari and Red Bull have to leave here thinking they've wasted a victory opportunity and Mercedes stole it.

"They had good pace, it's not like they lucked into anything, but they were sharp on their strategy, managed their tyres well, both drivers had good pace and I think they seized that victory out of the jaws of defeat to Ferrari particularly."

On Hamilton's latest victory, Brundle said: "He just keeps winning races. He's going to leave a high-water mark in so many of the championship stats.

"And he's still on it. He turns 35 in January, he's far from being the youngest driver on the grid but he's King Lewis, the man to beat."

