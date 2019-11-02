United States GP Qualifying: Valtteri Bottas on pole, Lewis Hamiltom struggles in fifth

Valtteri Bottas secured a potentially crucial pole position for the United States GP, with Lewis Hamilton only fifth in the other Mercedes as the championship leader struggled in qualifying ahead of his title quest.

Bottas needs to win Sunday's race to have any chance of denying Hamilton a sixth F1 title this weekend and has put himself in the best possible position to do just that after holding his nerve in a frenetic Q3 - edging out Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

The top four - featuring a Mercedes, two Ferraris and a Red Bull - were split by just one-tenth, and Sunday will be the first time a Ferrari hasn't started on pole since before the summer break.

How Hamilton can win the title at the US GP

But an off-colour Hamilton couldn't join that fight, finishing 0.292s behind his pole-sitting team-mate.

Although Hamilton only requires four points - so an eighth-placed finish - to secure the 2019 championship on Sunday, he will be unhappy with Austin qualifying after his worst Saturday result of the season.

Alex Albon, who will start on the soft tyre on Sunday in contrast to the five ahead of him on mediums, was sixth in the other Red Bull as his final Q3 lap was deleted for exceeding track limits.

McLaren, meanwhile, enjoyed another impressive day with the on-form Carlos Sainz seventh, a couple of tenths down on Albon, and the Spaniard will share the fourth row with his teenage team-mate Lando Norris.

The Woking outfit even topped the opening segment of qualifying ahead of the leading three teams.

Daniel Ricciardo qualified ninth for Renault, ahead of Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly.

Gasly's team-mate Daniil Kvyat lost out in Q2 after being forced off the track when the bickering Hamilton and Verstappen ran closely together.

United States GP Qualifying Result

1. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

6. Alex Albon, Red Bull

7. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

8. Lando Norris, McLaren

9. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

10. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

More to follow.

