United States GP Practice Three: Max Verastappen fastest for Red Bull

Max Verstappen suggested he could join the fight for pole position in the US GP by setting the pace in Practice Three - as title-chasing Lewis Hamilton finished just fifth.

A week after claiming a pole position that ultimately wasn't in Mexico after a penalty, an impressive Verstappen outpaced nearest challenger Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari by 0.218s with a fastest lap of 1:33.305.

But Charles Leclerc, the polesitter at five of the last six races, ran into problems when he pulled up on track with his Ferrari trailing smoke from its airbox.

Ferrari are working on his car ahead of qualifying and, although it should be repaired in time, Leclerc will hope to avoid a grid penalty for a brand-new engine.

Question marks surround Mercedes' prospects heading into qualifying after Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton finished 0.6s off the pace.

They were outpaced by McLaren's Lando Norris, who was just half a second back on his full Austin debut.

