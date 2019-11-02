Sergio Perez demoted to pit-lane start at United States GP

Sergio Perez has been given a pit-lane start for Sunday's US GP after missing a call to the weighbridge during Friday's second practice session in Austin.

The Racing Point driver has suffered the mandatory penalty as the car was then worked on by mechanics after Perez returned to their pit box.

Pierre Gasly, then driving for Red Bull, was given the same penalty at the Azerbaijan GP in April.

'He drove on and proceeded to do a pit stop where the car was worked on by lifting the car and all four wheels were changed, in breach of Article 29.1 a),' read a stewards' statement.

'The penalty imposed is a mandatory penalty specified under the Formula One Sporting Regulations and the stewards note that they have no discretion to impose an alternative penalty.'

The Sporting Regulations state that if a car is worked on after the driver misses the signal to drive into the weighbridge then a pit-lane-start must be applied.

Perez would have instead been issued with a reprimand had his car promptly been returned to the FIA garage and no changes been made to it from when it was on track.

The Mexican finished 15th fastest in Practice Two and now faces a race through the field on Sunday at a venue where he has finished in the points for four consecutive seasons.

Don't miss the rest of the Formula 1 season on Sky Sports F1. Find out more here to subscribe