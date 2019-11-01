United States GP Practice Two: Lewis Hamilton leads the way

Lewis Hamilton has made the ideal start to his potentially-historic United States GP weekend by setting an impressive pace in Practice Two in Austin.

Hamilton, who requires a maximum of four points to be crowned world champion for the sixth time in Sunday's race, finished three tenths of a second ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen on a circuit he has won at five times.

Although Hamilton did benefit from a clear 'tow' in the middle sector of his quickest 1:33.232 lap, which may have flattered his advantage, the Mercedes' race pace was also impressive.

"I think it was worth about a tenth or two," reckoned Sky F1's Karun Chandhok of the slipstream behind other cars.

However, it was the Mercedes' race pace on heavier fuel which also caught the eye.

"I can't do that," said Leclerc when told of Hamilton's times on the soft tyre.

Verstappen was close behind Leclerc in third place and his race simulations were actually the quickest of the leading three drivers.

The trio's respective team-mates were further adrift, however.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Alex Albon finished fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

0:58 Sebastian Vettel spins at Turn 13 during second practice Sebastian Vettel spins at Turn 13 during second practice

Vettel spun off the circuit during his race simulation, although was able to continue and complete the session.

Pierre Gasly was the fastest midfield driver for Toro Rosso, the Frenchman maintaining his impressive form since returning to Toro Rosso to finish seventh. The ever-consistent Carlos Sainz was eighth for McLaren, with Racing Point's Lance Stroll doubling up with Friday top-10s in ninth.

But P2 proved a near write-off for Romain Grosjean, who lost control of his Haas car and hit the barriers.

United States GP Practice Two Timesheet Driver Team Time 1. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.232 2. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.301 3. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.315 4. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +0.658 5. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.813 6. Alexander Albon Red Bull +1.202 7. Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso +1.277 8. Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.435 9. Lance Stroll Racing Point +1.512 10. Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.607 11. Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1.692 12. Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso +1.743 13. Nico Hulkenberg Renault +1.756 14. Lando Norris McLaren +1.793 15. Sergio Perez Racing Point +1.877 16. Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +2.155 17. Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.210 18. Romain Grosjean Haas +2.557 19. George Russell Williams +3.517 20. Robert Kubica Williams +4.051

More to follow…

