F1's 2021 rules revolution: How drivers, pundits, teams have reacted

F1's long-awaited package of 2021 regulations is out - so what have some of the key figures in the sport said about it? Find out below...

The drivers' view

Max Verstappen, Red Bull

"At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter how it looks like or whatever, as long as it gives us better racing and we can follow better. Of course we want to be within two seconds, three seconds of what we are doing now, definitely, because if it's going to be about four or five it's not what we want, because then it feels a bit too slow. But I think this is just the start of it and I'm sure that teams will come up with a little bit of a different look as well, so let's just find out over time how it's going to work out."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

"I always love a challenge and this team has shown that they are better prepared and in the best position to be able to react to all the changes. So I know the team are approaching it in an exciting way, and as a challenge. Us drivers, there were certain things that were heard and not necessarily were all the decisions what we thought were best - the cars are heavier, and slower.

"But I think it's going to be an interesting time. You've got the youngsters who are in town. I'm planning to be here then so at some point next year my mindset will be to switch into 2021, and wanting to be the pioneer in that era."

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

"From my side it doesn't really matter how it looks or the speed of it as long as we have great racing. I think that's what we all want. Obviously the weight is heavier which I think is not ideal for any of us. I mean, even driving like a Formula 3 car it was really fun to drive but it was much lighter than what these Formula 1 cars are. But as long as it improves the racing and brings the field together that's all I care about.

Lando Norris, McLaren

"I've seen the renders our designers are designing and it looks pretty cool. I don't really mind too much, that's not what I'm fussed about. I'm just fussed about the racing and having fun and being able to follow cars closely and just enjoy racing more than what we do now."

The Sky F1 pundits' view

Martin Brundle

"I'm pretty impressed, I must say. They're practical, they're pragmatic, they're very 'Ross'. I like some of the solutions and I think overall they've done a good job. The cars look quite elegant, and a little bit retro in places which I don't mind either. All in all, I'm very excited about it."

The teams' view

Andreas Seidl, McLaren

"We are absolutely convinced that this is the right step for Formula 1. The key for us in all the discussions was that F1 and the FIA were staying true to the objectives they set out at the very beginning of this journey. Then I think it was right to take input from all the different teams, from the big ones, from the smaller ones to fine-tune these regulations. We are really happy with the outcome."

Cyril Abiteboul, Renault

"The approval of the 2021 financial, technical and sporting regulations by the FIA World Motorsport Council marks the conclusion of a very comprehensive work by Formula One, the FIA and the teams. They also confirm the vision laid down by Formula One's new ownership for a more equitable, more entertaining and more sustainable sport, without betraying the DNA that made us love this complex sport, and to which Renault has been loyal since 42 years.



"Despite some compromises made to bring together the diversity of models created by the current Concorde Agreement and its unsustainable discrepancies, these measures represent significant opportunities for a team like ours, increasing our prospects to reduce the gap to the front and challenge for wins and titles in a reasonable time frame. We will continue to work together to fine tune these regulations, but the fact the fundamentals are now secured will allow us to plan the developments required between now and the first race of 2021."

