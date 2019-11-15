F1 VOTE: Best race of 2019 so far ahead of iconic Brazilian GP

After 19 rounds, Formula 1 rolls into Interlagos this weekend for one of the most exciting and chaotic races on the calendar: The Brazilian GP.

If previous Brazil races are anything to go by, it should be another 2019 cracker at the end of a season filled with epic duels and controversy.

But what has been YOUR favourite race of the season so far?

Can Brazil deliver again after 2018 drama?

The Interlagos fans have cheered on F1 greats such as Emerson Fittipaldi, Nelson Piquet and Ayrton Senna in the past, while its circuit is also steeped in history - more recently famous for its epic title deciders.

Think 2008 when Lewis Hamilton won the title at the last corner, and 2012 when Sebastian Vettel came through the field to defeat Fernando Alonso.

While the championship is not on the line this weekend, the drama from last year's race showed that Interlagos is anything but a dead rubber for the drivers.

Max Verstappen was set to complete what would have been a stunning win before the race was turned on its head when Esteban Ocon, who was not in victory contention, collided with the Red Bull.

Verstappen spun after hitting the Frenchman when trying to pass the backmarker at Turn Two, allowing Hamilton to take the lead and victory.

And after the race, there was more chaos.

Livid with Racing Point driver Ocon, Verstappen confronted and shoved him by the weighing scales. Max called Ocon an "idiot", while Ocon said the Dutchman's behaviour was "not professional".

What will the 2019 event serve up? Find out this weekend on Sky Sports F1.

