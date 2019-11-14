Martin Brundle drives Ayrton Senna's McLaren MP4/4 in Brazil

Sky F1's Martin Brundle had the drive of a lifetime ahead of the Brazilian GP as he got behind the wheel of the McLaren MP4/4 - which is widely regarded as F1's most successful car of all-time.

The MP4/4 was McLaren's car for the 1988 season, in which their legendary drivers Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost claimed 15 of 16 race victories. Senna went on to claim his first of three F1 championships in the car.

Brundle, a former McLaren driver who had 158 Grand Prix starts, said he had always been "aching" to drive the MP4/4 and he got that chance at Interlagos on Thursday, as well as Ayrton's nephew Bruno Senna.

Ever the F1 enthusiast, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was a keen spectator as Brundle lapped around Senna's famous home circuit.

