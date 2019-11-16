Brazilian GP Practice Three: Lewis Hamilton leads Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton just beat Max Verstappen to the fastest time in Practice Three as Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari all showed strong speed ahead of Brazilian GP qualifying.

In an exciting hour-long session in which the fastest time repeatedly changed hands, new six-time world champion Hamilton finished just 0.026s ahead of Verstappen as he goes in search of his first pole position in over three months later on Saturday.

Ferrari, Friday's pacesetters, were third and fourth although are expected to close up for qualifying after finishing 0.3s behind Hamilton in P3. Charles Leclerc was fractionally faster than Sebastian Vettel, although carries a 10-place grid penalty in to qualifying.

"I'd like to say Red Bull are in it, but Mercedes and Ferrari will turn their engines up in qualifying," said Sky F1's Paul Di Resta. "I am a bit worried to see Ferrari that far off Mercedes."

Alex Albon and Valtteri Bottas endured difficult sessions relative to their respective Red Bull and Mercedes team-mates and will hope for better in qualifying after finishing off the pace in P3.

Daniil Kvyat and Antonio Giovinazzi finished the final practice session strongly to take Toro Rosso and Alfa Romeo into the top eight, with McLaren's Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz dropping down to ninth and 10th respectively.

After an action-packed Friday in wet and then dry conditions around one of F1's most technical circuits, there were no major incidents of note in P3 with Robert Kubica, Pierre Gasly and Kvyat returning in repaired cars. Kubica, who crashed at Turn Three in P2, took on Williams' spare chassis for the weekend.

Brazilian GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:08.320 2. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.026 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.291 4. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +0.344 5. Alexander Albon Red Bull +0.816 6. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.881 7. Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso +1.095 8. Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.142 9. Lando Norris McLaren +1.265 10. Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.268 11. Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.299 12. Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso +1.305 13. Nico Hulkenberg Renault +1.330 14. Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.393 15. Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1.441 16. Romain Grosjean Haas +1.478 17. Sergio Perez Racing Point +1.675 18. Lance Stroll Racing Point +1.992 19. George Russell Williams +2.523 20. Robert Kubica Williams +2.885

