Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying: Lewis Hamilton back on F1 pole position

Lewis Hamilton ended his nine-race F1 pole position drought to ensure he will start from the head of grid for Sunday's 2019 Abu Dhabi GP finale.

Hamilton's four-month wait for just the fifth pole position of his dominant title-winning year is over after a brilliant performance saw him outpace Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas by 0.2 seconds with a Yas Marina track record 1:34.779.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third but is promoted to the front row next to Hamilton, with Bottas to drop to 20th and last owing to a double engine change.

It sets up a possible repeat of Hamilton and Verstappen's gripping duel from Brazil, which the Dutchman won.

Charles Leclerc out-qualified Sebastian Vettel to take what becomes third, despite being timed out for the final lap as cars slowed up to create gaps ahead of him. The sister Ferrari was immediately ahead.

Team boss Mattia Binotto admitted the Scuderia "screwed up" as they attempted to maximise the ever-improving track conditions. "It was a risk we knew we had taken, but it didn't work today," added Binotto to Sky F1.

In the one team-mate qualifying head-to-head which remained undecided for 2019, Lando Norris claimed the season's Saturday bragging rights over Carlos Sainz at McLaren at the end of the Briton's breakthrough rookie season.

Norris headed the midfield battle in seventh, two places ahead of Sainz with Renault's Daniel Ricciardo in between, and he will now line up sixth on Sunday's grid owing to Bottas' demotion.

Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying Top 10

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes (penalty)

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

6. Alexander Albon, Red Bull

7. Lando Norris, McLaren

8. Daniel Ricciardo, Renualt

9. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault

