F1 Testing: George Russell fastest for Mercedes on 2019's final day
Mercedes' championship-winning W10 quickest again in Abu Dhabi, this time with George Russell at the wheel; F1 track action over until February and 2020 winter testing
Last Updated: 04/12/19 2:49pm
George Russell gave Mercedes' double title-winning car the perfect send-off by topping 2019's final day of track running in Abu Dhabi.
Russell remains a Williams driver but is also a Mercedes junior and drove the W10 for the second time in testing this year, ending the two-day 2020 tyre test with a best time of 1:37.204.
Charles Leclerc was second quickest for Ferrari, two tenths behind, with Lance Stroll third for Racing Point.
King George! @GeorgeRussell63 finishes day two of #F1testing @ymcofficial on top of the times, armed today with an @MercedesAMGF1! pic.twitter.com/c5Qw4zRil0— Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) December 4, 2019
Wednesday's running saw Esteban Ocon complete his second successive day in Renault's RS19 on his return to the team.
The Frenchman added 128 laps to his haul of 77 from Day One and went a second faster than his Tuesday tine. Ocon finished sixth fastest.
More to follow…