F1 Testing: George Russell fastest for Mercedes on 2019's final day

George Russell gave Mercedes' double title-winning car the perfect send-off by topping 2019's final day of track running in Abu Dhabi.

Russell remains a Williams driver but is also a Mercedes junior and drove the W10 for the second time in testing this year, ending the two-day 2020 tyre test with a best time of 1:37.204.

Charles Leclerc was second quickest for Ferrari, two tenths behind, with Lance Stroll third for Racing Point.

Wednesday's running saw Esteban Ocon complete his second successive day in Renault's RS19 on his return to the team.

The Frenchman added 128 laps to his haul of 77 from Day One and went a second faster than his Tuesday tine. Ocon finished sixth fastest.

More to follow…