AlphaTauri begin new era with glitzy F1 and fashion launch reveal

F1 has a new alpha on the grid in 2020, with AlphaTauri revealing the rebranded team's eye-catching car and image for the new season.

After 16 years under the Toro Rosso name, Red Bull's junior team take on the company's fashion brand for the new season accompanied by a new look and identity.

AlphaTauri have kept their new image under wraps all winter but their new livery was finally revealed at an event at Red Bull's Hangar 7 in Salzburg, Austria. Uniquely, the event combined a fashion show with the car reveal.

The identity change is most noticeable on the car's livery - with the familiar dark blue and red colours of Toro Rosso replaced with a dramatic white and blue design.

Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat return with the team aiming to build on a very successful 2019 when the drivers each scored podium finishes to help the outfit to sixth place in the Constructors' Championship, their joint-best result.

"We must be within the first five in the Constructors' Championship," said team boss Franz Tost about their hopes this year. "Our main competitors are usually Renault, McLaren, Racing Point and Haas, the rest we will see."

"I'm feeling really excited about the new year," added Gasly, who returned to the team mid-way through last year after a short but troubled stint at the senior Red Bull team. "We finished the season really well with the podium in Brazil, we had a good couple of races, so we need to keep the momentum. The team is super motivated."

Not to be confused with rivals Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri will complete the shakedown of the AT01 in Italy on Saturday.

More to follow...

