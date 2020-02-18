F1 Testing: First big test of 2020 awaits teams at Barcelona

0:23 DRONE CAM: Take a unique look at the new McLaren MCL35 on track around the Circuit de Catalunya! DRONE CAM: Take a unique look at the new McLaren MCL35 on track around the Circuit de Catalunya!

Formula 1's teams will start to put their new cars to the test from Wednesday as official pre-season track action begins at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.

After three months off track preparing their all-new cars for the challenges that await in 2020, the shortest-ever pre-season - six days - commences at 8am for all 10 teams.

All six days of testing are live on Sky Sports F1 for the very first time.

Most teams have already got their new challenges up and running in shakedowns at various circuits across Europe in recent days, but the three-day opening test presents them with their first true opportunities to put them through their paces.

What is the focus of Test One?

Having spent many months planning, designing and simulating the performance of the 2020 cars behind-closed-doors at their factories, teams' main focus across the first week of running is validating that work in real life.

Systems checks and initial aerodynamic evaluations, when cars are equipped with many weird-and-wonderful-looking measuring rakes, go hand-in-hand with crucial reliability tests and early performance runs.

Tyre assessments also feature heavily on job lists, as does acclimatisation work for the drivers to the cars they'll be driving for the next nine months.

Lap times therefore - particularly in week one - are less important with teams trying out different fuel loads, tyres and car settings. For example, Renault were the 'quickest' team at Test One last year - and they went on to qualify 1.5s adrift of pole position at the first race a month later.

Who is driving when?

All 20 of F1's class of 2020 will appear at least once during the three-day test.

New Alfa Romeo signing Robert Kubica is the only non-race driver scheduled for track time, with the team's 2020 reserve the first to drive the new C39 on Wednesday morning.

Most of the teams are giving each of their drivers one full day in the car apiece - eight hours of potential track time either side of the daily lunch break - and then splitting the other day's running between them.

Out-of-the-box reliability is now such in Formula 1 that teams now routinely clock up more than 100 laps per day on their new cars.

Last year's best for a single day was Mercedes with 182 laps, while there were 4,270 laps completed across the opening test.

Test One's driver schedule Team Day One Day Two Day Three MERCEDES TBC TBC TBC FERRARI Sebastian Vettel Leclerc (AM), Vettel (PM) Charles Leclerc RED BULL Max Verstappen Alex Albon Verstappen (AM), Albon (PM) MCLAREN Carlos Sainz Lando Norris Norris (AM,) Sainz (PM) RENAULT Ocon (AM), Ricciardo (PM) Ricciardo (AM), Ocon (PM) Ocon (AM), Ricciardo (PM) ALPHATAURI Daniil Kvyat Pierre Gasly Kvyat (AM), Gasly (PM) RACING POINT Perez (AM), Stroll (PM) Sergio Perez Lance Stroll ALFA ROMEO Kubica (AM), Giovinazzi (PM) Kimi Raikkonen Antonio Giovinazzi HAAS Kevin Magnussen Romain Grosjean Grosjean (AM), Magnussen (PM) WILLIAMS Russell (AM), Latifi (PM) George Russell Nicholas Latifi

How to watch and follow?

Sky Sports F1 is showing all of testing live for the first time ever this winter, with 48 hours of track action across the two weeks.

There are two sessions - 8am to 12pm and then 1pm to 5pm UK time - each day, with the action live on the Sky F1 channel and the Sky Sports app. Wednesday's first show starts at 7.55am just before the green light.

The app and website are also the home of the Live Blog - with updates, analysis, and video clips through the day.

The wrap-up show, The Story So Far, begins after the track action finishes at 5pm.

Wednesday, February 19

7.55am-12pm: Day One, Morning Session

1pm-5pm: Day One, Afternoon Session

5pm-6pm: The Story So Far

Thursday, February 20

8am-12pm: Day Two, Morning Session

1pm-5pm: Day Two, Afternoon Session

5pm-6pm: The Story So Far

Friday, February 21

8am-12pm: Day Three, Morning Session

1pm-5pm: Day Three, Afternoon Session

5pm-6pm: The Story So Far

