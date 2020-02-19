F1 Testing, Day One: Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes fastest

Lewis Hamilton topped the first day of winter testing as F1 champions Mercedes set a hot pace in a headline-grabbing start to 2020.

For just the second time in the hybrid-engine era, Mercedes headed the opening day's timesheet at testing with Hamilton and team-mate Valtteri Bottas finishing first and second quickest respectively across their two stints in the new W11.

Hamilton drove in the afternoon session and his quickest time - 1:16.975 - was 1.2s faster than the Day One pace set in 2019.

Indeed, the expectation that F1 2020 is set to produce the fastest cars in history was underlined by the early pace of the whole field, with the 10-team pack encouragingly separated by just 1.5 seconds.

1:44 Sky F1's Ted Kravitz appraises the new Mercedes W11 and explains where F1's champions have looked to improve. Sky F1's Ted Kravitz appraises the new Mercedes W11 and explains where F1's champions have looked to improve.

While headline lap times from testing are often not representative, Mercedes' Day One advantage was 0.3s over Racing Point and 0.5s over Red Bull, one of their expected title rivals.

Reliability was impressive too: all teams put at least 100 laps on their new challengers and, unusually, the day featured no session-stopping red flags.

"This is the most reliable we have seen in the last few years," Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told Sky F1.

How did Mercedes' rivals fare?

Red Bull have been conscious of the fact they require a fast start to 2020 and, in mileage terms, they got it with Max Verstappen completing 168 laps on the RB16's full debut.

1:28 Red Bull's Max Verstappen had a brief scare on day one of testing after dropping the rear left tyre on the gravel on the exit of Turn 12 and was sent spinning into Turn 13. Red Bull's Max Verstappen had a brief scare on day one of testing after dropping the rear left tyre on the gravel on the exit of Turn 12 and was sent spinning into Turn 13.

However, the Dutchman's day did still include two spins at the final chicane.

Ferrari were the fastest team this time last year, but here they finished a low-key day down in 11th place.

Charles Leclerc was called up to give the car its full debut after Sebastian Vettel felt unwell ahead of the session. The four-time champion is scheduled to return on Thursday afternoon.

Sergio Perez, meanwhile, guided Racing Point to third place behind the Mercedes' in the new RP20 ahead of a season in which the team are targeting a return to fourth place in the championship. Team-mate Lance Stroll took over the car in the afternoon and took the team past 100 lapd for the day.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz was sixth after 161 laps, ahead of Renault pair Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon as they split running on the RS20's debut.

More to follow...

Watch every day of Winter Testing live on Sky Sports F1 and the Sky Sports App. The sessions run from 8am-12pm and 1pm-5pm, followed by The Story So Far featuring driver interviews and the verdict on the day.