Lewis Hamilton and F1 drivers back decision to cancel Australian GP

"I know it's disappointing, as sport unites us when times are tough, but it's the right call," says six-time F1 champion

Last Updated: 13/03/20 9:26am

Lewis Hamilton has led the backing from F1 drivers over the decision to cancel this weekend's season-opening Australian GP.

The event was called off on Friday morning, hours before first practice was due to start, after a McLaren team member contracted coronavirus.

Hamilton, who said on Thursday that he was "shocked" the race was going to take place, insisted the move to cancel it was the only option.

"Sadly, this the right decision," the six-time world champion posted on social media. "No one wants this, we all want to get in our cars and get racing, but we have to be realistic and we must put health and safety first.
The Sky F1 team bring you the latest news from the cancelled Australian GP due to coronavirus concerns
"The reality is, this is really serious with people dying every day, lots of people ill and even if they are not ill, many people being affected financially and emotionally.

"No one really knows the extent of what we are dealing with, but we should all take precautions to keep as many people as safe as possible.

"I know it's disappointing, as sport unites us when times are tough, but it's the right call. Listen to the advice everyone, keep safe. Hope to be back racing soon but in the meantime look after yourselves."

The loss of the 2020 Australian GP followed a spate of sporting cancellations across the globe amid the outbreak of the virus.

The decision came after McLaren pulled out of the event on Thursday evening, with the 10 teams then meeting and coming to a majority to call activities at Albert Park off.

Hamilton wasn't the only F1 driver to commend that decision:

There are as yet no further details about other F1 races. The Chinese GP, due for April 19, had already been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak - while there are now serious doubts about the Bahrain GP on March 22 and the inaugural race in Vietnam on April 5.

