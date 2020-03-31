At Home with Sky F1: Ted Kravitz picks his favourite moments

34:19 In the second episode of our new series, Ted Kravitz selects his favourite features from the first eight years of F1 on Sky Sports. In the second episode of our new series, Ted Kravitz selects his favourite features from the first eight years of F1 on Sky Sports.

It's time for the second episode of At Home with Sky F1 as Ted Kravitz selects his favourite features - from a day in the life as Sebastian Vettel's manager to jumping into a frozen lake ice bath with Valtteri Bottas.

Over the next few weeks, our team of pundits, presenters and reporters will be inviting you into their homes to introduce their four favourite features from the first eight years of Sky Sports F1.

Retelling the stories that made those shoots memorable, and lifting the lid on some of the unknown tales behind how the pieces came together, our team will be delving back into our archives to bring you pieces featuring some of F1's biggest names past and present.

This time it's Ted's turn to select a quartet of intriguing features.

Free to view in the UK and Ireland, hit play on the video at the top to watch Episode 2!

Eye tracking with Hulk

Ted: "What are drivers looking out for? And how fast can they look at that and process that with their heads? We did this with Nico Hulkenberg and to do this he had to wear some high-tech glasses which gave, I hope you agree, pretty spectacular results."

Becoming Sebastian Vettel's manager

Ted: "This was in the middle of four championships at Red Bull, and it was my task to keep him to his timetable - but I also wanted to learn a little bit more about the man himself."

What impact does music have for the F1 drivers?

Ted: "Not only did we get a chance to hear what music the drivers like, but also I thought it was really interesting what Daniel Ricciardo was saying, that music shuts out the noise and the chaos from the Grand Prix weekend."

Getting to know Valtteri Bottas in Finland

Ted: "Just a warning: This feature does include a scene with me with my shirt off going into Valtteri's frozen lake ice bath."