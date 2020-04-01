Lewis Hamilton vs Nico Rosberg; Raikkonen on a lawnmower; At Home with Sky F1: Johnny Herbert

32:58 Whether it be racing dune buggies, lawnmowers or classic F1 cars – Johnny Herbert has had it covered during his years with Sky Sports F1. Look back at his favourite four features with the three-time GP winner here. Whether it be racing dune buggies, lawnmowers or classic F1 cars – Johnny Herbert has had it covered during his years with Sky Sports F1. Look back at his favourite four features with the three-time GP winner here.

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg on dune buggies. Kimi Raikkonen on a lawnmower. Only Sky Sports F1…and certainly only Johnny Herbert.

In the third daily instalment of At Home with Sky F1, three-time GP winner Johnny looks back the most memorable four features he has been involved with since 2012 - two of which are all-time classics.

The Sand Grand Prix featuring the then-pally Mercedes team-mates against Johnny and Damon Hill in 2013, and the Lawnmower Grand Prix ahead of the 2014 British GP when Raikkonen took on a crack team from Sky F1 on probably the most unwieldy machine he has ever driven.

Hill and Herbert are then reunited in two more features - a unique retelling of the Vettel-Webber Multi-24 controversy one year on and then Johnny's return to racing at the Monaco Historique later that year.

At Home with Sky F1: Johnny Herbert's picks...

The Sand Grand Prix

Johnny: "We took hours to get to the location. When Lewis and Nico finally turned up we had a bit of a practice and it was all laughing and joking. But then it got very competitive and there was that first lap between Damon and Lewis…"

The Lawnmower Grand Prix

Johnny: "Seeing Martin Brundle and Anthony Davidson kitted up on lawnmowers was quite an experience. But then Kimi turned up smiling and unperplexed and once he got on the lawnmower we thought 'we've got a little bit of issue here'.

Hill and Herbert's version of Multi-21

Johnny's racing return