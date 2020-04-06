Nico Rosberg: Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher in his top five F1 drivers

Former world champion and Sky F1 pundit Nico Rosberg has named the five drivers he believes should be considered the greatest of all time.

The 2016 title winner became the latest member of the Sky Sports team to select his personal top five from Formula 1's 70-year history on the Sky F1 Vodcast.

And the German's selection included names from across the eras - including two drivers who he was team-mate to at Mercedes.

"I go for [Michael] Schumacher," said Rosberg, as he explained the first driver to make his top five.

"I was with him. He's just a complete all-rounder. For me, the best of all time.

"Then I'll go for [Juan-Manuel] Fangio.

"Then I'll go for [Ayrton] Senna.

"Then I'll go for [Lewis] Hamilton.

"Then I'll go for [Alain] Prost."

And adding an extra additional former champion, Rosberg added: "But my childhood hero was Mika Hakkinen."

