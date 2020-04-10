How have the Sky F1 team filled racing void? Vodcast: Easter Special

22:47 The whole Sky F1 gang get together for a catch-up and to find out what everyone's been up to! The whole Sky F1 gang get together for a catch-up and to find out what everyone's been up to!

Arts and crafts, gaming struggles, model trains... and that's just a taster of what the Sky F1 team have been up to in the absence of Formula 1!

Don't miss a light-hearted Easter Special of the Sky F1 Vodcast as 10 of our expert pundits catch up to discuss what they've been doing to fill the racing void, and how they're celebrating this weekend's holiday.

Martin Brundle, Ted Kravitz, David Croft, Natalie Pinkham, Paul Di Resta, Johnny Herbert, Karun Chandhok, Simon Lazenby, Rachael Brookes and Anthony Davidson all revealed how they're coping without F1 - which was due to be three races into a 22-race season by this point.

And some of the answers will surprise you!

Watch the episode by clicking play on the video at the top of the article.

